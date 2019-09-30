Knob Noster shutout Holden 5-0 on Thursday, Sept. 27, with senior pitcher Sadie Parks tossing a no-hitter.
A Holden throwing error put the lone run Knob Noster would need on the scoreboard in the top of the first, scoring Samantha Abernathy.
A Lady Eagle error in the top of the fourth double the Lady Panthers lead to 2-0.
A two-run shot by Olivia Frisbee doubled Knob Noster’s lead again in the top of the fifth.
Estella Huntsman added a solo blast of her own in the top of the seventh to seal the win.
Parks went the distance, striking out seven and was a walk, which came with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, away from a perfect game.
