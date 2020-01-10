Panthers storm back to reach Lafayette County title game

HIGGINSVILLE - Knob Noster overcame an a nine-point deficit in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to knock off Lexington 56-52 on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Lafayette County High School.
“We got a chance to put on our press and we are athletic,” Knob Noster coach Mike Baker said. “We’ve got three wins like that already and coming back like that, against a good team, it may not have been pretty but we showed a lot of heart.”
Knob Noster, who lead for the majority of the first half, saw its halftime lead of 26-17 slip away as the Minutemen outscored the Panthers 22-9 in the third quarter, leading 39-35 going into the final frame.
“I thought we played a solid first half, and then just came out flat in the second half,” Baker said.
Lexington extended its lead out to double-figures before Knob Noster started clawing back.
Anthony Lopez took over for the Panthers in the final minute. The sophomore scored 10 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter including six straight points to take the Panthers from a four-point hole to a two point lead. Lopez scored a career-high 30 points in the opening round of the tournament and has become a focal point for Knob Noster.
“I coached him in JV last year and we knew he was going to be something special,” Baker, in his first year as the head coach after serving as an assistant last season, said. “He worked harder than everyone else in the program this summer and he is probably one of the hardest workers every single day in practice, so to be surprised, no. We knew the ability was there, it was just getting it out in a varsity situation and he has really shined.”
Knob Noster caught a break during the run, fouling Jaylen Price with 33 seconds left in the double bonus. Price missed both free throws, allowing Lopez to score the go-ahead basket with 21.5 seconds left.
Ja'Morrious House, who finished with eight points, sealed the win by stealing the inbounds pass and scoring on the other end to set the final score.
Knob Noster came out strong in the semifinals match-up, staking out a 14-6 lead.
Lexington got within three in the second quarter before the Panthers ended the half on a 6-0 run.
Iverson Sirom tallied 18 points in the win for Knob Noster.
The Panthers move to 8-2 on the season, approaching last year’s win total of 10 with the bulk of the season left on the bone in Baker’s first year at the helm.
“It starts with coach (Dustin) Fox, he did a great job,” Baker said. “I’ve built on what he taught them and added a few things like the press.”
Knob Noster was slated to face host Higginsville, who beat Tipton 64-59 in the other semifinals game, in the title game on Saturday, Jan. 11, but due to forecasted inclement weather, the game has been cancelled.
