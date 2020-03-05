No. 2 Walnut Grove bests No. 5 Leeton in state sectional round

SEDALIA — In a battle of top-10 teams, No. 2 Walnut Grove topped No. 5 Leeton in the Class 1 sectional round 52-46 Tuesday, March 3, at Smith-Cotton High School.
“We gave a great effort last night and came up a few possessions short of advancing,” Leeton coach Travis Fleming said in a statement Wednesday morning, March 4. “Walnut Grove is a solid team that presents several challenges but we gave them a game and I am very proud of the heart my kids played with. Our defensive effort was where it needed to be most of the night and outside of few stretches where we struggled to score, the kids executed well. I thought we did a good job of taking care of the ball and I believe we only had one live-ball turnover that created a transition basket for Walnut Grove.
Walnut Grove opened the game with a strong defensive performance holding Leeton to two three’s and a pair of free throws to lead 11-8 through one quarter.
Walnut Grove continued to put the offensive pressure on Leeton in the second and third quarters leading 30-20 at the intermission and 47-26 heading into the final frame.
Walnut Grove started the third quarter out strong with an 8-0 run and ended the quarter with a 21-point lead.
Leeton found offensive traction in the final quarter.
Leeton scored 20 points in the final frame while holding Walnut Grove to five points.
“A lot of teams would have hung their heads and started talking about how good the year was,” Fleming stated. “My kids stayed strong and battled back to outscore them 20-5 in the fourth quarter and got back to within a couple of possessions. We forced multiple turnovers in the last few minutes but just did not cash them in for baskets. That effort speaks volumes to their commitment to each other.”
A 20-point quarter was not quite enough though as the Lady Bulldogs fell 52-46.
Regan Shaffer led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points.
Rowan Schmidli chipped in 15.
Seven Lady Bulldogs scored in the game.
Walnut Grove junior Faith Gilkey led all scorers with 22 points.
Leeton was 8-12 from the charity stripe and hit seven three’s in the contest.
This was the fourth consecutive trip to the state sectional round for the Lady Bulldogs.
“My three seniors got to experience four straight district titles, which is a rare feat,” Fleming said. “I regret that Darien (Schmidli) had to miss this season due to an injury but I am proud of how she handled it and how she supported her teammates. Kayla Crowder started every game for four years and fought through illness that kept her out of school Monday, March 2, to do what she could for help her team win last night. Lila (Davenport) is an unsung hero and practice champion that battled every day to make her team better and her commitment inspired her teammates to push themselves.”
Since 2007, Walnut Grove is 3-0 against Leeton with its previous most recent win in the state quarterfinal round 51-39 in 2017.
Leeton finishes the season 23-3 earning its fourth district title in as many years.
Leeton’s three losses this season came to Class 3 Clever, Class 2 Crest Ridge and Class 1 No. 2 Walnut Grove.“In the end, it was a big stage with awfully bright lights at times but we battled through and gave an effort I believe everyone can be proud of,” Fleming said. “We did not let their record beat us, we made them beat us.”
