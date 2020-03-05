SEDALIA — Class 2 No. 3 Skyline ran away from No. 7 Crest Ridge in the third quarter Wednesday night, March 4, at State Fair Community College to top the Cougars 59-46 in the Class 2 sectional round.
Skyline made it clear early on how Crest Ridge was going to have to win in order to advance - without Cole Schmidli.
The Tigers blanketed the Cougars sharpshooter all night.
Wherever Schmidli went, a Skyline defender was in his face.
"They were covering Cole hard, so other kids were open," Crest Ridge coach Brent Behler said.
Despite the Tigers removing Schmidli from the Cougar offense, Crest Ridge found its spark from junior Jax Brandes.
Brandes accounted for six of the first eight Crest Ridge points in the contest.
Schmidli had the other two.
This was his only field goal until the fourth quarter.
He would also be held scoreless the remainder of the half.
Other Cougar scorers stepped up to give Crest Ridge a 13-12 lead at the end of one quarter.
"We wanted to come out and be physical, bump their cutters and make sure they did not get any clean looks and we did a good job of that in the first quarter, executing offensively just getting decent looks," Behler said.
Skyline led by as many as six and as few as one in the second quarter taking a 28-24 lead into the intermission.
Schmidli got back in the scoring column with a pair of free throws in the third quarter.
He makes account for 2/5 of the Crest Ridge scoring in the third quarter.
The Tigers held the Cougars to five points while scoring 12 of their own.
"We got caught up in the tempo," Behler said.
The No. 3 team in the state led 40-29 with one quarter remaining.
"We could not get anything offensively," Behler said. "I thought we got caught up too much in they were pressuring our guards. So we would dribble hard down the floor and we would not run our little actions offensively so we got really stagnant quite a few times and then we were taking tough shots instead of getting the ball moving around and working through our offense. But, they are a good team and they do that to a lot of people."
Brandes and Schmidli combined for 14 points, seven each, in a 17-point fourth quarter for Crest Ridge.
Skyline had the answer though with 19 points to claim the 59-46 win.
"I thought, honestly, everybody played good defense," Behler said. "We had just a few mistake here and there that hurt us and they capitalized."
Brandes led all scorers with 18 points.
"I thought Jax Brandes had a great game, offensively and on the board," Behler said.
Schmidli finished with 11.
No. 7 Crest Ridge finishes the season 25-3 overall and 6-1 in conference play.
Crest Ridge's lone losses on the year came to Class 3 Knob Noster, Class 3 St. Paul and Class 2 No. 3 Skyline.
The Cougars won their first district title since the 1997-98 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.