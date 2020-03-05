SEDALIA — Class 2 No. 6 Miller turned a three-point halftime lead into a 21-point win, 51-30, Wednesday night, March 4, over Crest Ridge in Sedalia at State Fair Community College in the Class 2 sectional round.
The Lady Cougar defense was stifling early on to hold Miller to 21 points in the first half.
Crest Ridge jumped up to an early 3-0 lead.
Miller then went on a 4-0 run to lead 4-3.
The game then saw back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back three's, two from Crest Ridge's Leah Shanks and one from teammate Cam Martin, that saw the Lady Cougars up 12-10.
A pair of Miller free throws ended the quarter with the game level at 12-12.
The Crest Ridge defense continued to have the Miller offense's number holding the Lady Cardinals to nine points in the second quarter.
"We called a timeout midway through the second quarter and challenged them to play better defense and the girls really responded and we had great defense," Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said.
A 7-0 run from Miller helped give the No. 6 team in the state a 21-18 lead at the intermission.
The Crest Ridge defense continued to kept its offense in the game through the third quarter.
After a 12-point first quarter, Crest Ridge managed a combined 11 points over the next two frames.
"I just kind of felt we lost our offensive flow a little bit tonight," Woolsey said.
Crest Ridge got withing one, 21-20, and two, 24-22, early in the third but scored just one more point in the third frame to trail 32-23 heading into the last eight minutes.
A pair of Miller 3's to open the fourth frame sparked an 8-0 run that ran the score out to 40-23.
"We got the game within three points at halftime and went into the the locker room, talked about continuing our defense and we need to reverse the ball a little bit more on offense against their zone and get some better shot opportunities and we just did not execute very well," Woolsey said. "Credit their defense."
Miller was 13-16 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
"It got away from us pretty fast their in the second half," Woolsey said.
Miller's only field goals in the fourth period were the two triples that opened the last eight minutes.
Martin finished her Crest Ridge career leading the Lady Cougars in scoring with 16 points.
Crest Ridge finished the season 21-7 overall and 5-2 in conference play.
"The girls played hard and we had an awesome season winning districts, upsetting Adrian was great and playing our best ball but tonight they were just a better team for four quarters than us," Woolsey said.
The Lady Cougars also made their second appearance in the state sectional round in three years.
"I felt like we were really in control defensively holding them, they are a really good team, to 21 points in a half but then you know the steam kind of runs out on your defense when you are not able to finish shots," Woolsey said. "It is hard when we do not see our score go up, it was kind of discouraging to keep getting after it. But, we tried. It just was not our night on offense and you have to execute better to win a big game."
