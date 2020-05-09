WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg High School announced Bill Brooks as its new volleyball coach.
Brooks will begin his first year at the helm of the program in the fall of 2020.
Brooks has been in education for more than 25 years.
He is returning home where he grew up as a student in the Warrensburg School District for most of his young life.
“I am excited to move back to my hometown and be a part of the community as a citizen, teacher and coach," Brooks said. "I will be forever grateful to my former teachers and coaches in Warrensburg, and hope to have a similar impact on my students and players.“
Brooks served as a captain on his college volleyball team at Park University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.
Brooks has served in many roles in his education career.
He served as head volleyball coach and mathematics teacher at both North Kansas City and Park Hill school districts.
He has spent the last 18 years in administration with the last four as an assistant principal for Grain Valley High School.
“Coach Brooks joins us with a vast history of leadership experience," Warrensburg Director of Activities Keith Chapman states. "He demonstrated his passion for returning to his roots as an educator and volleyball coach."
