New faces produce same results for Holden softball

HOLDEN - Holden softball coach Matt Habermehl spent a week over the summer perfecting the Lady Eagles new jerseys. The tops feature baby blue as the main color with a navy collar and sleeves and a cursive Eagles sprawling across the front.
The players taking the field for the Lady Eagles this season are just as new as the uniforms with Holden replacing two-thirds of its starting line-up from its state quarterfinals team last season.
The results haven’t changed even with the roster turnover as Holden is off to a 7-2 start on the season following a 15-0 win over Higginsville in four innings on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
“I think it has been really impressive for our program,” Habermehl said. “I didn’t know what to expect when you lose six seniors and five of them are going to college, so you are losing a lot of talent. You know you have some good, young, talented players, but you don’t know how good. I’ve been really impressed with how, top-to-bottom, talented we are.”
Holden got the lone run it would need on the night when Liz Stout’s line drive to left field was dropped with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second, making it a 1-0 game.
The Lady Eagles opened up the floodgates in the bottom of the third, hanging nine runs on the Lady Huskers. The offensive explosion was capped off by a two-run double off the bat of Peyton Daniel to set the score at 10-0.
Holden polished off the game with five runs in the fourth to invoke the run rule.
“(Higginsville has) been playing really well, so that was big for us,” Habermehl said. “We preach that we don’t want to lose at home this year, so we are happy we took care of business.”
Freshman Maddie Sechrest tossed her first shutout of the season and is one of three freshmen to start for the Lady Eagles along with her batterymate Cam Davidson and shortstop Kimmie Spring.
“We have freshmen playing our three most important positions,” Habermehl said. “Our pitcher, catcher and shortstop are all freshmen, so the fact that we are still winning games says a lot about our talent pool.”
The Lady Eagles line-up is still upperclassmen heavy, starting all four seniors - Lilly Spring, Olivia Butler, Hannah Finley and Daniel, who all played in the state tournament run last year - along with a trio of juniors.
“(The seniors) been huge, even more so in camps and practice this summer in being an example of how to work, how to get things done, Habermehl said. “They’ve been leading by example.”
Holden travels to Richmond on Thursday, Sept. 19.
