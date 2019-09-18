New Crest RIdge football coach carries on tradition of service

CENTERVIEW — From Princeton High School to Crest Ridge High School, new Cougar football coach Thomas Hotmer is carrying over his tradition of service to his new school.
"Just always try to teach our kids to give back," Hotmer said.
Hotmer spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Princeton.
During that time, he said he ensured his team did its part in giving back to the community.
That didn't change when he came to Crest Ridge.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, members of the Crest Ridge football team spent part of the day assisting with cleaning equipment for the Johnson County Fire Protection District.
Hotmer said he tries to have his teams do a service project each 9/11 as a way to honor those that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and those that continue to serve today.
"One of our core values is servant leadership, so, all these service men and women do so much for us to be able to play this game so we teach them (the players) about 9/11 and why our society is the way it is today," Hotmer said. "So for them to be able to go back and do the dirty work and clean the truck for them, to make sure they are ready when they come and serve us, anything we can do to give back to the community."
