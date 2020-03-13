The Missouri State High School Activities Association staff and Board of Directors announced Friday, March 13, they have not made any alterations to the spring sports or activities season, at this point.
Class and district assignments for the spring were released this at 7 a.m. Friday.
"We are monitoring what is happening from the Missouri Department of Health, the Governor's Office and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education," a MSHSAA press release states. "The situation is very fluid, but if it is determined to suspend any contests and practices, we will notify our schools with instructions and look at any adjustments to the by-laws to allow the post-season to be played. Again, at this time, we have not altered the spring season, and we encourage each school to make the best decision for their school and community regarding the regular season."
