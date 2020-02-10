Moore inks with UCM football

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg star running back Miles Moore’s recruiting came down to two schools — Central Missouri and rival Northwest Missouri State.
“I had a lot of places that I was looking at, but it came down to UCM and Northwest,” Moore said. “Those were my two best offers and I was going to decide from there.”
The top two teams in the MIAA wanted Moore’s talent, but on Friday, Feb. 7, Warrensburg’s star made it official that he was staying home by signing with the Mules.
“Northwest is a great school and everybody knows about Northwest, but everyone also knows about UCM and what both teams are capable of,” Moore said. “Being a part of UCM, hopefully I can beat Northwest, that’s the goal.”
Moore will join the Mules as an athlete — a classification reserved for players that coaching staffs want, but haven’t decided where the player fits in on the depth chart.
“I kept questioning them on what I am going to be doing and I am not sure they even know what they want me to do, so I kind of like it because they know I can play anywhere and I am free to play any where, so I am excited,” Moore said.
The senior played a little bit of everything for the Tigers, starting at running back while also playing wildcat quarterback, wide receiver, kick returner and safety.
Though his senior season was cut short due to injury, Moore will always be remembered for his junior season where he led Warrensburg to its first district championship in 17 years with nearly 1,400 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns
“The whole ride was awesome and I’ll never forget that,” Moore said.
