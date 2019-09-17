Warrensburg golf finished second at the Richmond Triangular on Monday, Sept. 16, trailing the host Spartan by 11 strokes, 224-235. Harrisonville finished third with a team score of 265.
Montana Carter carded the second best nine holes of the day with a +14, 52, to finish in second place behind medalist Taya Weber, Richmond, who shot a +12, 50.
Hannah Taylor finished with the second-best Warrensburg score with a round of 57. Allie Phelps added a 62 followed by Kristin Sutton’s 64 to round out the team score. Kira Smith also shot a 75 for the Lady Tigers.
