Johnson County is without a ranked team in the Missouri Media Poll heading into the 2019 season.
Below are the statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, 2018 Rec., Pts.
1. CBC (9), 12-1, 90
2. Rockhurst, 11-3, 67
T3. DeSmet, 9-3, 66
T3. Rock Bridge, 9-3, 66
5. Joplin, 10-3, 59
6. Lee’s Summit North, 9-3, 44
7. Blue Springs, 9-4, 43
8. Kirkwood, 8-4, 30
9. Lee’s Summit West, 9-2, 12
10. Park Hill, 5-5, 11
Also receiving votes: Francis Howell (8-4), 6; Pattonville (8-3), 1
CLASS 5
Rank, team, 2018 Rec., Pts.
1. Fort Zumwalt North (4), 10-2, 79
2. Carthage, 11-2, 71
3. Eureka (2), 9-2, 67
4. Raytown, 9-2, 61
5. Vianney (2), 11-3, 58
6. Staley, 9-3, 54
7. Battle, 8-5, 47
8. Fort Osage, 9-5, 22
9. Jackson, 11-1, 19
10. Chaminade, 6-6, 13
Also receiving votes: North Kansas City (9-2), 4
CLASS 4
Rank, team, 2018 Rec., Pts.
1. Ladue (7), 15-0, 86
2. Webb City (2), 13-1, 83
3. Camdenton, 11-2, 59
4. Platte County, 10-2, 55
5. MICDS, 13-2, 43
6. Kearney, 8-3, 40
7. St. Mary’s, 5-6, 36
8. West Plains, 12-1, 21
9. Lebanon, 9-3, 20
10. Smithville, 12-2, 19
Also receiving votes: Grain Valley (5-5), 16; Hannibal (9-4), 9; St. Joseph Lafayette (7-3), 8
CLASS 3
Rank, team, 2018 Rec., Pts.
1. Trinity (9), 13-2, 90
2. Blair Oaks, 15-0, 77
3. Mt. Vernon, 12-2, 71
4. Odessa, 12-1, 60
5. St. Charles West, 8-4, 59
6. Southern Boone, 10-3, 42
7. St. Francis Borgia, 10-2, 32
8. Cassville, 11-1, 27
9. Boonville, 6-4, 18
T10. Kennett, 11-2, 6
T10. Savannah, 8-4, 6
Also receiving votes: Mexico (6-5), 3; Springfield Catholic (10-3), 3; Lutheran St. Charles (8-3), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, 2018 Rec., Pts.
1. Lutheran North (5), 10-4, 83
2. Cardinal Ritter (1), 13-1, 74
3. Maryville (2), 11-2, 73
4. Lathrop (1), 14-1, 68
5. Lamar, 12-2, 55
6. Clark County, 10-3, 52
7. Monroe City, 10-2, 33
8. Ava, 11-2, 24
9. Lawson, 10-2, 15
T10. Palmyra, 7-4, 6
T10. Versailles, 7-5, 6
Also receiving votes: O’Fallon Christian (4-6), 4; Macon (8-3), 2
CLASS 1
Rank, team, 2018 Rec., Pts.
1. Lincoln (3), 13-2, 82
2. Hayti (6), 15-0, 74
3. Pierce City, 10-1, 63
4. Westran, 11-3, 61
5. Mid Buchanan, 9-5, 50
6. Valle Catholic, 9-3, 30
7. Marceline, 10-2, 28
8. Adrian, 11-2, 26
9. Thayer, 8-5, 25
10. Hamilton-Penney, 9-4, 22
Also receiving votes: South Callaway (10-2), 13; Milan (10-1), 11; Fayette (11-2), 8; Tipton (5-6), 2
