Misner headed to Angelo State

WARRENSBURG - Warrensburg senior Sadie Misner signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Angelo State on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
"When I went there, I just had that feeling," Misner said. "It's hard to explain, but when you know, you know."
The senior looked at Greensboro College in Greensboro, North Carolina, William Jewell before settling on Angelo State.
A connection with former Angelo State head coach Renae Shippy, a former Crest Ridge star and Central Missouri player and assistant coach who is now the head coach of the Knob Noster girls basketball team, helped get Misner on Angelo State's radar.
"I tried to go to other colleges and see how they were, but it just wasn't like Angelo State was," Misner said.
The Belles play in the Lone Star Conference and went 26-6 in 2018 and are off to a 2-1 season this year.
As one of three Lady Tigers to score 1,000 points in her career at Warrensburg - with one season left to play - Misner has her eyes set on breaking the career scoring record in her final year as a Lady Tiger.
"I want to beat my record again for the single-game scoring record, just to bump it up more so nobody can take that away from me," Misner said. "And I want to win districts."
Warrensburg girls basketball starts its season on Nov. 26 at Holden.
