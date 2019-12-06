McGee signs with North Dakota State track

WARRENSBURG - Warrensburg jumper Ayden McGee will continue his track and field career with North Dakota State as the senior signed his letter of intent to join the Bison on Thursday, Dec. 5.
“I just really enjoyed the coaches up there and the atmosphere that they had,” McGee said. “Their team is really going up in track world, so I decided to go there.”
McGee also held offers from Nebraska and South Dakota.
As a junior, McGee played 10th in Class 4 in the triple jump with a distance of 43’10” and was also the MRVC West triple jump champion.
With one season left as a Tiger, McGee wants to end his time at Warrensburg on a high, or rather a long, note.
“My goal this year is fifty feet in the triple jump and twenty-three feet in the long jump,” McGee said.
