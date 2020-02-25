Cam Martin dropped 39 points, tying her career-high, in Crest Ridge’s 66-41 win over Lone Jack in the opening round of districts on Monday, Feb. 24.
Martin scored 18 points in the opening quarter as the Lady Cougars got out to a 22-16 lead.
Crest Ridge continued to lead into halftime, going into the break up 35-26.
The Lady Cougars held the Lady Mules to five points in the third quarter, extending their lead out to 47-31.
Kenna Brandes added eight points in the win.
Crest Ridge will face Archie in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
