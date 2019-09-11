Marshall stuns Warrensburg with late goal

WARRENSBURG - A late-game stunner helped Marshall escape Warrensburg with a 3-2 win on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in a contest that featured four second-half goals.
“It was a hard fought game with both teams battling until the end,” Warrensburg coach Bryan Olivas said. “I thought maybe we could have started the game a little better. We started down 1-0 in the first five minutes and that bogged us down in the first half..”
The Tigers went into the second half trailing 1-0 after giving up a goal in the opening five minutes of play before matching the Owls for the remainder of the half.
Warrensburg came out to a fast start in the second half with Ryan Russell putting away a shot in the 43rd minute to tie the game at 1-1.
“I told them right away that we need start off much better, pressure them high and go after every ball,” Olivas said.
Marshall regained the lead in the 54th minute on a strike from just outside the box to go up 2-1.
Warrensburg found its attacking streak in the tail end of the second half. Senior Carter Bell was the man on the spot, converting a chance in the 77th minute to knot the game up at 2-2.
Almost immediately off the restart, Marshall (3-2) sent a long shot into the box that tipped of the hands of the Tigers goalkeeper to regain the lead and stun Warrensburg (2-2).
“We had to change formations for us to be able to earn that second goal, pushing Carter up and then we tried to bring him back and we weren’t even settled,” Olivias said. “It was a heck of a shot.”
Warrensburg hits the pitch again on Sept. 17 against Smith-Cotton in Sedalia.
