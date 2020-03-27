Leeton basketball’s Noah Scrivener is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Postseason Week Three Male Athlete of the Week for being named to the Class 1 District 8 All-District Team.
spotlight featured
Male Athlete of the Week - Noah Scrivener, Leeton
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 28
-
Apr 1
Most Popular
Articles
- First confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Johnson County, Missouri
- Gov. Mike Parson outlines new order
- Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Johnson County, brings total to five confirmed positive cases in county
- More than 200 COVID-19 test results returned in Johnson County, Missouri
- Team Whiteman declares public health emergency
- University of Central Missouri announces in-person classes suspended through the remainder of the spring semester
- WMMC limits who can be tested for COVID-19
- Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states 55 COVID-19 test results returned in county, 54 returned confirmed negative
- More than 100 COVID-19 test results returned in Johnson County
- First WMMC employee tests positive for COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.