Warrensburg turns to Moore to secure MRVC West opener
Warrensburg senior running back Miles Moore leads a pack of Pleasant Hill defenders on a 43-yard run in the second half of the Tigers 28-24 win over the Roosters on Thursday, Sept. 26.

 Randy Speer/Staff Photo

Warrensburg football’s Miles Moore is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler 2019-2020 Rewind Week Five Male Athlete of the Week for being the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Sept. 23 through Sept. 29 Male Athlete of the Week as he took part in 40 of Warrensburg’s 64 offensive plays against Pleasant Hill. He ran the ball 39 times for 258 yards. He recorded three scores in the win.

