Warrensburg football’s Miles Moore is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler 2019-2020 Rewind Week Five Male Athlete of the Week for being the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Sept. 23 through Sept. 29 Male Athlete of the Week as he took part in 40 of Warrensburg’s 64 offensive plays against Pleasant Hill. He ran the ball 39 times for 258 yards. He recorded three scores in the win.
Male Athlete of the Week - Mile Moore, Warrensburg
