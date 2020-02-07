Holden senior Jayden Brown skies for a layup in the first half of the Eagles 78-41 loss to Pleasant Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Brown became the most recent Holden athlete to score 1,000 points in their career, reaching the milestone with 16 points against the Roosters.
Holden basketball’s Jayden Brown is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Jan. 27 through Feb. 1 Male Athlete of the Week as he was named to the Quarry City Classic All-Tournament Team.
