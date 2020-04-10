Holden football’s Jayden Brown is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler 2019-2020 Rewind Week Two Male Athlete of the Week after winning in the fall of 2019 as he was a unanimous First-Team All-Conference selection as a wide receiver.
spotlight featured
Male Athlete of the Week - Jayden Brown, Holden
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 16
Most Popular
Articles
- Prosecutor's office will not file charges against Missouri Highway Patrol trooper who fired upon, struck an armed, fleeing suspect on Feb. 3
- Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday in Johnson County, Missouri
- Parson announces State of Missouri is moving forward with first alternate care site in St. Louis region
- Power outage occurs in Warrensburg
- WPD asks citizens to observe local, state stay-at-home orders
- One new COVID-19 case reported on Friday in Johnson County, Missouri
- Local legislators react to Gov. Parson's 'Stay Home Missouri' Order
- One person taken into custody following report of an assault with a knife
- Whiteman Air Force Base temporarily closes Commissary
- One fatality reported from Holden structure fire
Images
Videos
Commented
- Dona Marie Hensley (1)
- Daily report shows five COVID-19 cases in Johnson County as recovered, 23 cases still active in county (1)
- Julieon Baker (1)
- A part, not apart (1)
- Thersia D. Reed (1)
- Cindy M. Cantrell (Wilkens) (1)
- Power outage occurs in Warrensburg (1)
- 26 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Johnson County, Missouri as of Wednesday, April 1 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.