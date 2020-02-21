Warrensburg wrestling's George Fury is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Feb. 10 through Feb. 15 Male Athlete of the Week as he was the lone Warrensburg wrestler to qualify for state. He finished fourth at 220lbs.
spotlight featured
Male Athlete of the Week - George Fury, Warrensburg
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 28
Most Popular
Articles
- Andrew P. Eiskina
- Warrensburg Culver's sets opening date
- Knob Noster knocks off undefeated No. 7 Crest Ridge, Schmidli becomes Cougars all-time leading scorer
- Local artist cashes in on Chiefs Super Bowl season
- Four people injured in wreck on Highway 58
- Community support sought for Journey Home
- Sedalia resident injured in wreck in Johnson County
- Kingsville house considered total loss following fire
- Matthew Aaron Lee
- WMMC nurse acts as surrogate mother to California couple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.