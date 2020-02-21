Johnson County District Wrestling Recap
Warrensburg senior George Fury poses with is fourth place medal at 220lbs. in the Class 3 District 4 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Warrensburg wrestling's George Fury is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Feb. 10 through Feb. 15 Male Athlete of the Week as he was the lone Warrensburg wrestler to qualify for state. He finished fourth at 220lbs.

