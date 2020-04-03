Lexington runs away from Holden, 46-16
Buy Now

Holden senior Fred Frazier cuts up field in the first half of the Eagles 46-16 loss to Lexington on Sept 27 in Holden.

 FILE PHOTO

Holden football’s Fred Frazier is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler 2019-2020 Rewing Week One Male Athlete of the Week after winning in the fall of 2019 as he ran for 276 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Carrollton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.