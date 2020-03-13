Jefferson City's press gives Warrensburg nightmares at Norm Stewart Classic
Buy Now

Warrensburg junior Eli Nappe splits a Jefferson City double-team in the first half of the Tigers 65-60 loss to the Jays in the 2019 Norm Stewart Classic on Dec. 8, 2019.

 Randy Speer/Staff Photo

Warrensburg basketball's Eli Nappe is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Postseason Week One Male Athlete of the Week for being named to the KMZU Dream Team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.