Crest Ridge football's David Siegfried is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler 2019-2020 Rewind Week Seven Male Athlete of the Week for being the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Oct. 7 through Oct. 12 Male Athlete of the Week as he recorded three catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Sweet Springs.
Male Athlete of the Week - David Siegfried, Crest Ridge
