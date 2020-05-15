Leeton basketball’s Daniel Warner is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler 2019-2020 Rewind Week Six Male Athlete of the Week as he was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Jan. 20 through Jan. 25 Male Athlete of the Week for scoring 22 points in a win over Montrose.
Male Athlete of the Week - Daniel Warner, Leeton
