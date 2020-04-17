Dalton Wilhite
Buy Now

Crest Ridge football’s Dalton Wilhite is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler 2019-2020 Rewind Week Three Male Athlete of the Week as he was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Oct. 28-Nov. 2 Male Athlete of the Week for having a 100-yard pick-six in Crest Ridge’s win over Sherwood in the first round of district play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.