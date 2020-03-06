Schmidli's 29 points leads Crest Ridge to first district title in 23 years
Crest Ridge senior Cole Schmidli take a 3-point shot in the second half of the Cougars 76-56 win over Adrian in the Class 2 District 14 championship game on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Archie High School. Schmidli led the Cougars with 29 points, making 7 of 10 3-pointers.

 Randy Speer/Staff Photo

Crest Ridge basketball's Cole Schmidli is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Feb. 24 through Feb. 29 Male Athlete of the Week as he led the Cougars with 29 points and seven three's in Crest Ridge's first district title win since the 1997-98 season.

