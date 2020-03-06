Crest Ridge basketball's Cole Schmidli is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Feb. 24 through Feb. 29 Male Athlete of the Week as he led the Cougars with 29 points and seven three's in Crest Ridge's first district title win since the 1997-98 season.
spotlight featured
Male Athlete of the Week - Cole Schmidli, Crest Ridge
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 10
Most Popular
Articles
- Orr chooses WMMC for care following stroke
- Air Force to host public hearing at Knob Noster High School
- Schmidli's 29 points leads Crest Ridge to first district title in 23 years
- Investigation ongoing after one person found dead in house fire
- Two injured in single-vehicle wreck
- Lady Tigers get first district win in five years
- Kenneth Dean Hitchcock
- Eich keynote speaker at Second Chance Prom
- Warrensburg Culver's sets opening date
- First responders investigate report of suspicious package at Amtrak Station
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.