Leeton basketball’s Cody Shackelford is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler 2019-2020 Rewind Week Four Male Athlete of the Week as he was the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Feb. 3 through Feb. 8 Male Athlete of the Week for scoring 17 points in a win over Kingsville.
Male Athlete of the Week - Cody Shackelford, Leeton
