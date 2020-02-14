Male Athlete of the Week - Cody Shackelford, Leeton
Cody Shackelford, Leeton

Leeton basketball's Cody Shackelford is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Feb. 3 through Feb. 8 Male Athlete of the Week for scoring 17 points in a win over Kingsville.

