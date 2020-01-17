spotlight featured Male Athlete of the Week - August Hoeper, Crest Ridge Jan 17, 2020 10 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Crest Ridge junior August Hoeper drives to the basket in the first half of the Cougars 74-44 win over Orrick in the semifinals of the I-70 tournament on Dec. 12. Randy Speer/Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Crest Ridge basketball's August Hoeper is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Jan. 6 through Jan. 11 Male Athlete of the Week as he dropped 25 points in a win over Lone Jack. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by dsj_now Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWHS announces first semester honor rollWanda Lea Lockhart Miller'Complex' winter storm hits Johnson CountyLocal students recognized for work on SWAT vehicleWinter storm expected from Thursday night into FridayMargaret “Margi” WarnickB-2 Stealth Bomber to participate in AFC championship game flyover at Arrowhead StadiumChilhowee hires new superintendentWMMC nurse, surrogate births first baby of 2020 at WMMCDolores Naomi Boulton Images Videos CommentedCharles Richard “Buddy” Crank (3)Timothy T. Wilcoxen (2)The U.S. House passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump. Do you agree with this action? (1)Wanda Lea Lockhart Miller (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.