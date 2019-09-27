HOLDEN - Lexington repaid Holden for spoiling its homecoming last season, scoring 46-unanswered points to put away the Eagles 46-16 on Holden’s Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 27.
The Eagles (2-3, 0-1 MRVC East) had a chance to change the tone of the game on their opening possession, driving to the Minutemen's 11-yard line, but came up empty handed as a pass from Jackson Tevis on 4th and four fell through the hands of receiver Jayden Brown, handing the ball over to Lexington on downs.
“I was really disappointed in our first half,” Holden coach Jimmy Tucker said. “I thought when we didn’t score on the first drive, I thought we let that snowball and Lexington did a lot of good things on offense and we just couldn’t seem to stop their run game.”
The Minutemen ran 20-straight rushing plays to cover the 89-yards, taking a 8-0 lead at the 10 minutes, 40 second mark of the second quarter on a one-yard run by quarterback Jonathan Taylor.
“They just put a lot of bodies in one place,” Tucker said on the Minutemen’s rushing attack. “They’ve got a lot of people on the attack. They were bigger than us up front and it showed. Our guys struggled with that.”
Lexington parlayed a Holden fumble into eight more points on a 12-yard pass from Taylor to Lawrence Leavelle.
The Minutemen (4-1, 1-0) threw for two more scores before the halftime intermission with Taylor hitting Gage Ralston, who made a one-handed snag on the play, for 90-yards and Corbin Pohle from 36-yards out to take a 30-0 lead into the break.
Lexington notched the only points of the third quarter with an eight-yard touchdown run by Pohle to go up 38-0.
Back-up quarterback Evan Gosnell covered 16-yard in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter to cap of Lexington’s scoring, taking advantage of Holden’s second fumble of the night.
Holden gave the Eagle-faithful who saw the game through to the end something to cheer for in the final four minutes of action.
The Eagles found success with its passing game late in the contest as Tevis hit Brown from six-yards out to avoid being shut out. A 28-yard connection between the duo set up the score.
Holden recovered the following onside kick and the Eagles went back to the sky for the final score of the night. Tevis hooked up with Brown for a 50-yard catch-and-run. Tevis kept it himself on the two-point conversion to set the final score at 46-16.
“It was very good,” Tucker said on scoring twice despite being down by a wide margin. “ We play pretty well when things are going well, but we haven’t done a good job this year of playing well when thing are bad, so it was good to see them finally play hard when things were bad. That is the positive that we are going to take away from tonight.”
Holden travels to Higginsville at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.
