A pair of 22-point quarters helped Leeton put away Sacred Heart 70-57 on Friday, Nov. 22, in the Bulldogs season opener.
Leeton notched its first 22-point frame in the first quarter, jumping out to a 22-17 lead.
Both sides added 11 points in the second quarter, sending Leeton into the locker room up 33-28.
The second 22-point quarter came after the intermission as the Bulldogs extended their lead to 55-43.
Leeton outscored Sacred Heart 15-14 in the final quarter to finish off the win.
Four Bulldogs scored in double-figures led by Reed Manley’s 19 points. Clarence Buntin added 15, Noah Scrivener 12 and Daniel Warner 10.
Leeton will host Lone Jack on Tuesday, Dec. 2.
