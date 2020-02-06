LEETON — Leeton weathered Kingsville’s best swing by busting out of a shooting slump, knocking down 13 3-pointers on the way to a 73-41 win on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
“We shot the ball really well, I wish we’d have shot the ball the same way Saturday, Feb. 1, night (in the Quarry City Classic championship game),” Leeton coach Rick Mills said.
Leeton sank five deep balls in the first quarter with Clarence Buntin and Cody Shackelford both converting a pair.
Ben Doyle kept the Tigers in range in the opening quarter, scoring eight of his 20 points on the night to keep Kingsville within nine, 24-15.
“They just ran the power game at us and we are not tall, so they just posted him up and threw the lob,” Mills said.
Leeton pulled away in the second quarter, sinking four more deep balls to outscore Kingsville 23-6 and lead 47-21.
Shackelford led Leeton with 17 points as three Bulldogs reached double-figures and 11 different players scored. Buntin added 14 points and Reed Manley chipped in 11.
Leeton travels to Butler on Friday, Feb. 7. Kingsville hosts Chilhowee on Feb. 10.
