Leeton prevails in high-scoring affair

CENTERVIEW — Leeton held off Kansas City Lutheran 85-61 in the opening round of the Quarry City Classic on Tuesday, Jan. 29.
“Our offense was just really unstoppable,” Leeton coach Rich Mills said. “We really moved the ball well and got easy shots.”
The first quarter featured plenty of offense as Leeton put up 23 points to lead 23-18.
The Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter, transforming a five point lead, into a 19-point advantage by halftime, 48-29.
Clarence Buntin did most of his damage in the second quarter, scoring seven of his 21 points on the night in the frame.
“We took really good shots and our offense was just really clicking,” Mills said.
Leeton stalled out in the third quarter, after reaching the 58-point mark out of halftime.
“We were timid in our press release, we were timid in the offense,” Mills said.
KC Lutheran cut the Leeton lead down to nine, 60-51, going into the fourth quarter outscoring the Bulldogs 22-12 in the third quarter.
The Knight’s Jackson Horn hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter to help the rally along. Kansas City Lutheran finished the night with eight made 3-pointers to Leeton’s six.
“I was real pleased with our defense even though we gave up eight three's,” Mills said.
The Bulldogs put down any thoughts of an upset in the fourth quarter, scoring 25 points in the final frame to outlast the Knights.
Daniel Warner went for 20 points in the win.
“He is a very athletic young man, and by being athletic, he can maneuver himself into taking good shots inside,” Mills said.
Noah Scrivener added 12 points and Reed Manley chipped in nine.
Leeton will meet Knob Noster in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Panthers are coming off a 67-32 win over Chilhowee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.