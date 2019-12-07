The Leeton boys didn't have to score after the first quarter if they had wanted to.
The Bulldogs put up 42 points in the first quarter en route to a 76-40 win over Appleton City on Friday, Dec. 6.
Leeton (4-0) went up 42-7 in the first quarter after making 8 of its 10 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes of action.
The Bulldogs cooled off after the opening firestorm, scoring 12 points in the second quarter to lead 54-18 at halftime and 11 points in both the third and fourth quarters.
Freshman Cody Shackleford led Leeton with 19 points, connecting on six three's. Juniors Reed Manley and Noah Scrivener added 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Leeton will take part in the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, against Stover.
