The new year brought a host of new experiences for the No. 5 Leeton Lady Bulldogs, but garnered the same result with Leeton pulling out a 67-42 win over Midway on Monday, Jan. 6.
The Lady Bulldogs fell behind in the first quarter this season, trailing 15-8 to the Lady Vikings.
Leeton responded by outscoring Midway 23-4 in the second quarter to lead 31-19 at the break.
Midway closed the gap in the third quarter, creeping back to a 38-30 deficit going into the final frame.
Leeton put the hammer down in the final eight minutes, rattling off 28 points to seal the win.
Regan Shaffer led the Lady Bulldogs with 24 points. Kayla Crowder added 13 points, scoring 11 in the fourth quarter.
Bailey Fleming chipped in 11 points while Jordan Crooks added 10 points.
