The Leeton girls handled Appleton City 61-29 on the road on Friday, Dec. 6.
Leeton found themselves in a dogfight with the home Lady Bulldogs, managing 16-13 lead after one quarter.
The visiting Lady Bulldogs garnered some separation in the second quarter, leading 31-20 at halftime.
Leeton pulled away after the break, scoring 22 points with Regan Shaffer accounting for 10 in the frame. The sophomore finished with a team-high 22 points.
Kayla Crowder and Mattie Nussbaum each added 10 points.
Leeton hosts Lakeland (RV) on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The Lady Vikings finished fourth in Class 1 last season.
