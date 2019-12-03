The Leeton Lady Bulldogs took down Lone Jack 64-15 on Monday, Dec. 2.
Leeton held Lone Jack to just one point in the first quarter, rushing out to a 21-1 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs led 36-7 at halftime and put the game away with 24 points in the third quarter.
Regan Shaffer led the nine Lady Bulldogs scorers with 19 points.
