The No. 7 Leeton girls steamrolled Lakeland 67-24 on Tuesday, Dec. 10, moving to 5-0 on the season.
A 25-point first quarter set the tone for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 25-8 after the first quarter. Kayla Crowder scored 10 of her 12 points in the frame.
By halftime, the Leeton lead was 39-15.
Four Lady Bulldogs scored in double-figures led by Jordan Crooks 18 points off the bench. Regan Shaffer added 15 points while Jadeyn Johnson chipped in 10.
Leeton will square off with No. 10 Green Ridge on Monday, Dec. 16, in a rematch of last season’s district championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.