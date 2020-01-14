The No. 5 Leeton girls rallied from a halftime deficit to advance to the semifinals of the 13th annual Skyline Tournament on Monday, Jan. 13 with a 46-39 win over Fair Grove.
The Lady Bulldogs fell behind to the Eagles 15-14 after the opening frame and 23-21 at halftime.
Leeton held Fair Grove to just four points coming out of the halftime, allowing the Lady Bulldogs to open up a 35-27 lead, which went uncontested the rest of the half.
Regan Shaffer paced the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points and eight rebounds. Bailey Fleming knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to 17 points. Kayla Crowder added nine points. The trio accounted for every made field goal in the game for Leeton and all but one made free throw - Rowan Schmidli added the final point with a first quarter free throw.
Leeton will face the top seeded Clever, who beat Warsaw 62-30, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
