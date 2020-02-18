The Leeton girls knocked down 15 three-pointers in a 69-46 win over Green Ridge on Monday, Feb. 17.
Rowan Schmidli drained a pair of shots from behind the arc in each of the first three quarters, finishing with 18 points.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the opening quarter then extended the lead out to 35-12 at halftime.
Six different Leeton players hit a shot from behind the arc.
Regan Shaffer added 13 points, all without a three.
Leeton wraps up the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Windsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.