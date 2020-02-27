Leeton advanced to its fourth-straight district title game with a 42-point win over Sacred Heart on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 66-24.
The Gremlins hung with the Lady Bulldogs in the opening frame, with Leeton only able to get out to a 16-11 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs would hold Sacred Heart to 13 points the rest of the contest.
Regan Shaffer scored nine of her 15 points in the second quarter as Leeton extended its lead 34-16.
Leeton scored 22 points in the third quarter to put the game away.
Bailey Fleming added 13 points while Rowan Schmidli chipped in 11.
Leeton will face Concordia in the district championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
