The Leeton girls cruised to a 74-18 win over Ballard on Friday, Dec. 20.
The Lady Bulldogs put the game away in the first quarter, racing out to a 26-6 lead.
By halftime, Leeton’s lead grew to 47-10.
Five Lady Bulldogs scored in double-figures led by Rowan Schmidli’s 12 points on four 3-pointers. Bailey Fleming added 11 points. Kayla Crowder, Regan Shaffer and Jadeyn Johnson all had 10 points.
