The No. 5 Leeton girls bounced back from their first loss of the season to finish third in the Skyline Tournament, beating No. 10 Climax Springs 63-49 on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The Lady Bulldogs pulled ahead in the opening frame, staking out a 15-12 lead. Leeton went into halftime leading 31-24.
Bailey Fleming scored half of Leeton’s points in the third quarter, hitting three 3-pointers as Leeton widened its lead to 49-39.
Fleming knocked down seven 3-pointers in the game to finish with a team-high 21 points. The freshman averaged 18.3 points per game during the tournament.
Mattie Nussbaum and Regan Shaffer both added 13 points for Leeton.
Leeton hosts Hardin-Central on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
