Leeton cruises past Chilhowee

CENTERVIEW - The No. 6 Leeton girls began their Quarry City Classic title defense with a 58-7 win over Chilhowee on Monday, Jan. 27.
The Lady Bulldogs, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, opened the game with 31-straight points, leading 26-0 after the first quarter.
“I am happy with how the girls handled the game, really pleased with the intensity they came out with,” Leeton coach Travis Fleming said. “They came out pretty disciplined, which created a lot of opportunities for everyone to play.”
Chilhowee’s first and only bucket of the first half came at the four minute, 48 second mark of the second quarter. Charla Heaper fought through contact for a basket and made the following free throw to breaking the scoreless drought.
“We are kind of treating this week as a learning period for us,” Chilhowee coach Randy Buss said. "We are obviously a much smaller school going against some bigger schools, so it's going to be a challenge every night. I liked what my girls did, they never gave up and that's what I expect out of them."
Leeton led 40-3 at halftime.
Reagan Shaffer led the 10 Lady Bulldogs to score with 14 points. Bailey Fleming added 11 points.
Chilhowee’s Heaper was the Lady Indians leading scorer.
Leeton will face the winner of Knob Noster vs Sherwood in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Leeton has played for the Quarry City Classic title in the first two years of the tournament’s existence, finishing second in the inaugural go around before winning the championship in 2019 over Lone Jack.
"When the seeding comes in and you are the number one team, you are kind of supposed to, so we've got to kind of hold ourselves accountable (to that seed)," Fleming said on the possibility reaching the title game for a third straight season. "
Chilhowee will face the loser between Knob Noster and Sherwood in the consolation semifinals at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
