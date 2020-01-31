Leeton and Crest Ridge will meet in the boys Quarry City Classic title game after both teams secured victories in Thursday’s, Jan. XX, semifinals games.
The two Johnson County squads will meet in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Leeton 62, Knob Noster 59
The Bulldogs overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to knock off the Panthers.
Leeton led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Knob Noster clamped down on the Leeton offense in the second frame, holding the Bulldogs to eight points while rattling off 17 points of its own to stake out a 33-25 lead.
Leeton gave Knob Noster a taste of their own medicine in the third quarter, holding the Panthers to just three points while scoring 22 to overtake them 47-36.
Knob Noster rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 23-15, but couldn’t overcome the 11-point deficit going into the final frame.
Reed Manley went for 19 points in the win for Leeton while Noah Scrivener added 17 and Daniel Warner chipped in 13.
Lane Elwell led Knob Noster with 17 points. Iverson Sirom also reached double-figures with 13 points.
Knob Noster will face Concordia in the third place game at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Crest Ridge 55, Concordia 48
The Cougars rallied in the second half to reach the championship game for a second straight season.
Crest Ridge, after trailing 28-27 at halftime, turned it on in the third quarter, holding the Orioles to eight points while pouring in 20, led by eight points from Will Taylor, who finished with 12 points on the night, to lead 47-35 going into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars did not make a basket in the final eight minutes of the game, scoring their final eight points from the free throw line to fend off Concordia.
Cole Schmidli went for 23 points in the win,
Holden 65, Sherwood 57
The Eagles overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to take down Sherwood in the consolation semifinals on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Holden will play Kansas City Lutheran in the fifth place game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.
Kansas City Lutheran 54, Chilhowe 45
Chilhowee will place in the seventh place game at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.