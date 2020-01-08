The Leeton boys started 2020 with a 67-44 win over Midway on Monday, Jan. 6.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 7 in Class 1, doubled up the Vikings in the open half, leading 40-20 at the break.
Leeton had four players score in double-figures led by Clarence Buntin’s 13 points. Noah Scrivener and Daniel Warner each chipped in 11 and Reed Manley finished with 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.