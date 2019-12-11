The Leeton boys fell behind early and were unable to recover in a 69-49 loss to Lakeland on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The Vikings jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter. The Bulldogs pulled within six by halftime, 28-22.
A high-scoring third quarter saw Lakeland extend its lead out to 52-41.
Clarence Buntin led Leeton (4-1) with 12 points. Noah Scrivener added 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
