The Leeton Bulldogs handled Lone Jack 71-51 on Monday, Dec. 2, to move to 2-0 on the season.
Leeton jumped out to a 22-17 lead in the first frame. Lone Jack whittled the Bulldogs lead down to three by the half, 34-31.
The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half, holding the Mules to just 20 points while pouring in 37.
Five of the six Bulldogs who saw action scored in double-figures led by Reed Manley’s 23 points and six assists.
Clarence Buntin notched his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Noah Scrivener chipped in 13 points to go along with Daniel Warner’s 12 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Cody Shackelford had 10 points and a team-high nine steals.
Leeton travels to Appleton City on Friday, Dec. 6.
